Man sentenced to 17.5 years in prison following Charlotte County crime spree

Robert Paul Wolff CREDIT Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

A Port Charlotte man has been sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison for four cases involving drugs, grand theft and fleeing law enforcement.

Robert Paul Wolff’s crime spree unfolded over four months in 2020, according to a release from the state attorney. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office investigated, leading to the identification and arrest of Wolff for each case.

The first crime happened on March 16. The defendant was involved in the theft of three motorcycles from two homes in Charlotte County, for which he was charged with one count of burglary of a dwelling.

The second crime happened a few days later, on March 19. A Charlotte County deputy observed a motorcycle pass by with two people riding and no working headlight.

During the chase the motorcycle eventually drove onto the lawn of a residence and both riders tried to flee on foot. Both were apprehended quickly.

One of the defendants, later identified as Wolff, had thrown bags as he ran. The bags contained 55.7 grams of methamphetamine and .7 grams of cocaine.

Wolff was sentenced as a habitual felony offender for one count of trafficking in amphetamines 28-200 grams. Besides the 17.5 years plus five years probation for this additional charge, Wolff was also given a $100,000 fine.

He was also sentenced to five years for fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer with lights and sirens.

Finally, in July 2020, Wolff refused to stop for law enforcement when a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop, for which he was also sentenced to five years in prison for fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer with lights and sirens.

Wolff was also sentenced to five years in prison for grand theft of a motor vehicle for stealing a car from a residence.

The sentences are to be served at the same time.