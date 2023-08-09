Southwest Florida impacted by excessive heat advisories as children head back to school

The heat is more than just uncomfortable, it can be dangerous. An excessive heat advisory is in place for parts of Southwest Florida again today.

Popular spots in our area are not taking any chances and have made some changes going into the last day of summer break for kids.

A sign near the entrance to the Naples Zoo. (Credit: WINK News)

The Naples Zoo announced that closing hours will be reduced to 1 p.m. throughout the week. This initiative is meant to keep patrons and animals safe. Starting on Saturday, Aug. 12, the zoo will allow guests early access starting at 8 a.m. every day. The last admission to the zoo will happen at 2 p.m.

The excessive heat advisory is not exclusive to parts of Southwest Florida. Lee County isn’t technically under an excessive heat warning yet it’s still dangerously hot.

This comes as kids are heading back to school. Wednesday is the last day of summer for kids in all districts in Southwest Florida.

Many parents are worried about the safety of their child during this heat wave. Lee County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference on Tuesday, where they discussed keeping kids safe as a top priority according to Lee County superintendents.

Lee County schools mentioned that they are making sure all buses and buildings have proper air conditioning. Charlotte County schools said that athletic trainers are monitoring the heat index every day and if the temperature reaches a certain point, they will stop practice.

School Bus. Photo Credit: WINK

As a reminder if you do have to be outside, make sure sunscreen is applied, wear loose fitted clothing and most importantly stay hydrated especially when you are sending your kids to school.

Children are more susceptible to the heat, and waiting at the bus stop or walking to school can lead to overheating. Be sure to pack an extra water bottle to help alleviate some of the heat.