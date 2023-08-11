Friday’s Furry Friends: Macho, Shiloh

The Gulf Coast Humane Society has around 100 dogs in its shelter, all in need of loving homes. Every Friday, WINK News will introduce you to new dogs that could be perfect additions to your family.

This week’s dogs:

Macho is a 2-year-old chihuahua/terrier mix. Credit: WINK

Macho is a 2-year-old chihuahua/terrier mix. He is a pint-sized dude at a hefty 21 pounds. What Macho lacks in size, he makes up for in personality.

Macho was surrendered by his previous owner and has been with GCHS for two weeks. There is no worry about whether Macho will get along with dogs or cats as he grew up surrounded by cats under his previous owner.

Shiloh is a 4-year-old border collie. Credit WINK

Shiloh is a 4-year-old border collie cattle dog. She is a cattle dog, which will be adopted pretty quickly, according to GCHS. Shiloh is a sweetie who loves to cuddle and is very intelligent. While she weighs 36 pounds, Shiloh can easily be a lap dog.

She has heartworm, but that is something GCHS treats and pays for, even after the adoption. Heartworm can be treated and cured in about six to seven months.

There is a dog for every family, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact GCHS at 239-332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable dogs.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.