Heavenly Biscuit returns to Fort Myers Beach

An island treasure reopens just eleven months after Hurricane Ian.

Heavenly Biscuit on Wheels, where every bite is a little piece of heaven, is now back on Fort Myers Beach.

“We’ve been missing it,” said customer Russell Doria. “It’s kind of kind of like a hole you hope that’s can’t be filled. Now it’s been filled again.”

Known for their homemade cinnamon rolls and freshly made biscuits, it’s no surprise they had a line full of loyal customers waiting.

“This place, it then went through so many storms, that was like now this place is just it’s cursed in a good way, you know, that it’s never gonna go away, and then when we came down here, it was just, it was unbelievable,” said owner Tyler Lukesic.

The original building for the Heavenly Biscuit was completely destroyed by Ian.

After working for the business for years as a cook, Tyler bought Heavenly Biscuit on Wheels after Hurricane Ian.

Tyler now runs the food truck with help from his wife Kayla.

“It really truly shows that, you know, Hurricane Ian took a lot from us from a lot of people, but we’re stronger,” Kayla said.

Tyler was worried they might have bought too much product for the opening day, but Kayla knew what they brought wouldn’t go to waste.

“He didn’t think we were gonna sell out, and we were having like, I’m like, I’m telling you we’re gonna be sold out by 11:30 latest. He’s like no, and I’m like, I’m telling you,” Kayla said.

For people who knew the restaurant before it went on wheels, the return of Heavenly Biscuit is special.

“Purchasing the truck, licensing, insurance, all of these things. It’s been very, very stressful, and now today, it’s like, okay, we can do it,” Tyler said.

The return of this business is another sign of resilience of this community and a beacon of hope for other businesses.