Drug trafficker sentenced to 30 years in Collier County

Alayn Pavon, 31. (CREDIT: Florida Department of Corrections)

A drug trafficker in Collier County has received a 30-year sentence behind bars after being found guilty during a trial in June.

Alayn Pavon, a 31-year-old habitual offender, was found guilty of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer at high speed with wanton disregard, trafficking in oxycodone, possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

The crime happened on March 2, 2022, according to a press release from the State Attorney’s Office.

A Collier County Sheriff’s deputy was monitoring speed with radar when a black Mercedes drove by, traveling at 95 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone.

The deputy attempted to pull over Pavon, but instead, Pavon accelerated to 100 mph and eventually sped at speeds of 130 mph.

Deputies used stop sticks near mile marker 105 to disable the vehicle’s tires. Pavon exited on Pine Ridge Road and drove into a ditch. The entire pursuit covered 17 miles.

After the crash, multiple people jumped out of the vehicle and ran, hiding in a residence and nearby vegetation.

Pavon was one of the people located and arrested.

Oxycodone, Alprazolam and three small bags of cocaine were found in the vehicle after the pursuit.