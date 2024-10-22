Cold Case Solved: Man sentenced for 2004 murder of Lee County man

WINK News
Jeff Keenan has been out of his condo on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian.
The Blue Dog Bar and Grill on Matlacha has reopened after being damaged by two back-to-back Hurricanes.
After hurricanes Helene and Milton, many homeowners are turning to the trend of adding water filtration systems to protect their plumbing and improve their water quality.
One Charlotte County community is still picking up from Hurricane Milton. The Grove City community is just south of McCall Road.
FGCU power forward Michael Duax went to Peru on a mission trip in the offseason to help give medical care to those in the country.
According to the letter, a number of resources will be offered to students in the affected school.
Could a vitamin supplement help stop the progression of Alzheimer’s disease? It is a tantalizing proposition and one being studied in SWFL.
The Southwest Florida CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men wanted for stealing from a Bealls in Fort Myers.
A go bond, or general obligation bond, is a way to raise money from taxpayers for projects that are meant to improve people’s quality of life.
Where there’s passion, there’s big money. Supporters and opponents have spent well over $100 million dollars on amendment three.
The final vote by the Lee County Board of Commissioners on Lee Health’s conversion from a public nonprofit to a private nonprofit will take place in a special meeting at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 28, after being rescheduled due to the approach of Hurricane Milton earlier this month.
The post-Hurricane Ian luxury housing market just set a new standard for pricing with a record-setting deal on Fort Myers Beach.
On Tuesday, a Naples couple pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud over the course of two years.
Charlotte County reopened several parks, playgrounds and pavilions, giving residents more options for enjoying the outdoors.
A family can now have closure after a cold case was solved 20 years after it happened.
The murder took place on June 12, 2004, near 2766 Royal Palm Avenue in Fort Myers, when Rodney Terrell Davis, according to deputies, took the life of then-21-year-old Corey Devon Smith.
This also involved a drug trafficking case and was worked on by the state attorney’s office’s Cold Case Homicide Unit and the Narcotics Enforcement Task Force, also known as Netforce.
On Tuesday, Davis was sentenced to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder with a firearm for the 2004 incident. He was also sentenced to 15 years in prison on drug charges.
Davis was arrested in 2022 as the result of a Netforce investigation. He had been caught arranging narcotics trafficking deals from the Lee County Jail, where he was being held on other charges.
As a result of the Netforce investigation, Davis was charged with multiple counts of conspiracy and one count of trafficking phenethylamines.
During the investigation, Davis agreed to provide law enforcement with information about his involvement with the 2004 homicide.
In that case, Smith was shot to death on Royal Palm Avenue in Fort Myers. The Fort Myers Police Department investigated the case.
Recently, Davis gave a statement to law enforcement, admitting to being the shooter who killed the victim. Due to the cold case homicide being able to be closed, the defendant pleaded to the drug charges and was sentenced on both cases.
Tuesday’s sentence will be concurrent with the sentence Davis is currently serving for a 2019 crime.