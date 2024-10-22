Cold Case Solved: Man sentenced for 2004 murder of Lee County man

CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A family can now have closure after a cold case was solved 20 years after it happened.

The murder took place on June 12, 2004, near 2766 Royal Palm Avenue in Fort Myers, when Rodney Terrell Davis, according to deputies, took the life of then-21-year-old Corey Devon Smith.

This also involved a drug trafficking case and was worked on by the state attorney’s office’s Cold Case Homicide Unit and the Narcotics Enforcement Task Force, also known as Netforce.

On Tuesday, Davis was sentenced to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder with a firearm for the 2004 incident. He was also sentenced to 15 years in prison on drug charges.

Davis was arrested in 2022 as the result of a Netforce investigation. He had been caught arranging narcotics trafficking deals from the Lee County Jail, where he was being held on other charges.

As a result of the Netforce investigation, Davis was charged with multiple counts of conspiracy and one count of trafficking phenethylamines.

During the investigation, Davis agreed to provide law enforcement with information about his involvement with the 2004 homicide.

In that case, Smith was shot to death on Royal Palm Avenue in Fort Myers. The Fort Myers Police Department investigated the case.

Recently, Davis gave a statement to law enforcement, admitting to being the shooter who killed the victim. Due to the cold case homicide being able to be closed, the defendant pleaded to the drug charges and was sentenced on both cases.

Tuesday’s sentence will be concurrent with the sentence Davis is currently serving for a 2019 crime.