Search on for suspect accused of snatching bag in Fort Myers Starbucks parking lot

Fort Myers police are searching for a silver sedan involved in a robbery at the Dani Drive Starbucks parking lot. (CREDIT: Fort Myers Police Department)

Fort Myers police are asking the public for assistance in identifying a vehicle and suspect who allegedly robbed a Jersey Mike’s.

According to police, the incident happened just before 3 p.m., Tuesday, at the restaurant located at 7935 Dani Drive.

The video depicts the suspect vehicle scoping out the victim before approaching.

Police are searching for a newer silver Toyota Camry.

The video shows the vehicle stopped in the Chicken Salad Chick drive-thru apparently watching the victim before the car suddenly accelerated and drove into the Starbucks drive-thru where a suspect ran out of the car and quickly jumped back into the moving vehicle.

Police said the suspect snatched the victim’s bag.

Police describe the man as wearing a white shirt while trying to conceal his face with a dark-colored sweater.

The suspect vehicle has damage to the drivers side rear bumper.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please contact Fort Myers Police or you may submit a tip via the #AtlasOne app.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers also offers a reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest. If you have any information, you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by clicking here or calling 1-800-780-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward.