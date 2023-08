Groundbreaking for Cape Coral police training facility. Credit: WINK

The City of Cape Coral has broken ground on a brand-new police training facility.

The groundbreaking took place Friday morning.

The facility will be located along Kismet Parkway West in Cape Coral.

This will be the first Cape Coral Police Department-dedicated training facility. The building will have an indoor firing range and a simulation training room.