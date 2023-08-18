Retreat-style Collier Rod and Gun Club at the Preserve approved by planning commission

Those with dreams of wilderness-style living in the Everglades could soon make them a reality after the Collier County Planning Commission voted unanimously in favor Wednesday of the proposed Collier Rod and Gun Club at the Preserve.

The project is planned southwest of Oil Well Road and State Road 29 and east of Ave Maria. The main goal of the project is to provide a recreational retreat in the wilderness of eastern Collier County, away from booming development in most parts of Southwest Florida.

The property is within the Rural Lands Stewardship Area district, which encourages property owners to protect their environmentally valuable land, known as stewardship sending areas, in exchange for stewardship credits to be used in a stewardship receiving area.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.