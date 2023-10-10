Collier County meeting for Rod and Gun Club development

The approximate site of an abandoned vehicle on Rod and Gun Club Road. Credit: Google Maps

The Collier County Commissioners are meeting Tuesday to vote on whether to approve a first-of-its-kind development.

The Rod and Gun Club would be the first compact development under the county’s rural lands stewardship area program.

The zoning appeal asks that 260 acres of land located about five miles East of Ave Maria, off State Road 29 and Oil Well Road, be turned into 225 single-family seasonal homes.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.