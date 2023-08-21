Convicted double murderer Ashley Toye resentenced to 30 years

Ashley Toye. Credit: WINK

Convicted double-murderer Ashley Toye, who was just 17 when she committed gruesome crimes that led to the deaths of two other teenagers in a gang initiation, has had her life sentence changed to 30 years.

She appeared in court Monday for the resentencing.

Toye had been sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2006 for the killing of 18-year-old Jeffery Sosa and 14-year-old Alexis Sosa.

Toye wasn’t the actual killer, but she took part in the crimes that included torture and carving initials into the bodies, which were found in a burned-out car in Cape Coral.

“The knife was handed to me. I didn’t know what to do at the time,” Toye said back in 2015. “There was guns in my face, and I felt like I’m gonna do this to be cool or to fit in.”

Toye claimed that she was coerced into doing the acts by the local street gang Cash Feenz.

Years later, a Supreme Court ruling banned mandatory life sentences for juveniles without a secondary hearing, and Toye’s life-sentence was overturned.

One of her former attorneys said if all goes in her favor, she could be out of prison within the next decade.

Toye has 30 days to appeal the sentence.