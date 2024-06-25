Day 2: Penalty phase for convicted double-murderer Wade Wilson

WINK News
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a man who is wanted in Fort Myers for committing a car burglary.
Six months after suing the city of Naples, an Aspen-based developer agreed to settle, paving the way for a luxury mixed-use project featuring condominiums, boutique retailers and restaurants that will serve as a gateway to downtown.
Residents of Fort Myers can voice their thoughts and opinions regarding the Cleveland Avenue redevelopment as the listening session is set to begin.
Abortion was a hot topic Monday evening on the side of U.S. 41.
A weak westerly flow will help to develop some showers and storms this morning along our coastline, and then lead to scattered storms, primarily more inland, later in the afternoon.
A vehicle crash in North Fort Myers has hospitalized four people, one of which was transported as a trauma alert.
The memorial service for 12-year-old Andrew Sullivan, who was tragically killed in a car crash, is set to be held on Wednesday.
Two women are accused of stealing 70 cans of baby formula and drink powder from a Publix in Lee County.
Buckingham residents are tired of their lives being thrown off course whenever it rains a little too hard.
On concert day, you won’t see barber chairs, combs or razors. Instead, you’ll see amps, mics, soundboards, a drum set and the talent of the local music scene behind each instrument.
It is unknown what caused the fire.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover crash near the exit of Colonial Boulevard, around Mile Marker 136.
Dirty, rotten fish piled up dead along the shore at the Twin Isles Country Club in Punta Gorda.
Almost every law enforcement agency in the area was at Miceli’s restaurant on Pine Island Road, as the car with the brake lights on went down the Matlacha pass.
We are potentially hours away from learning if this killer will live or die.
Day two of the penalty phase for Wade Wilson, the man convicted of murdering Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz in 2019, commences in Fort Myers.
On Monday we saw the victims’ families take the stand and boldly tell Wilson about the lives he stole during their emotional testimonies.
On Tuesday closing arguments may begin from the defense and the prosecution.
Will he spend life in prison, or head to death row? The jury may decide soon but it will be up to the judge for the final decision.
Court is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
