Day 2: Penalty phase for convicted double-murderer Wade Wilson

Wade Wilson. Credit: WINK News

We are potentially hours away from learning if this killer will live or die.

Day two of the penalty phase for Wade Wilson, the man convicted of murdering Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz in 2019, commences in Fort Myers.

On Monday we saw the victims’ families take the stand and boldly tell Wilson about the lives he stole during their emotional testimonies.

On Tuesday closing arguments may begin from the defense and the prosecution.

Will he spend life in prison, or head to death row? The jury may decide soon but it will be up to the judge for the final decision.

Court is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

