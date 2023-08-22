New documents released in court case between the families of Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.

New documents have been released in the court battle between the parents of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.

Gabby’s parents filed a civil lawsuit against the Laundries last year. They claim the Laundries knew their son murdered Gabby during their cross-country road trip and did nothing.

They specifically want to see the messages exchanged from the day their daughter died to the day Brian Laundrie took his life in Sarasota in 2021.

According to court documents signed on Thursday, Roberta Laundrie objected to each request to produce as seeking irrelevant information.

In the documents, Laundrie claimed she is not in possession of any additional messages sent between her and her son from the day Gabby was killed to the day Brian took his life.

A jury trial for the civil case starts on May 13 of next year.