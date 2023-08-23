‘Scrolling’ for love in all the wrong places: How people navigate the online dating scene

Dating apps has increasingly become the preferred method for relationship seekers, but is this trend the right way to find love?

With the plethora of options available, ranging from casual dating to searching for a life-long partner, the dating landscape has become streamlined.

While that information is not new, dating has become “easier” with online apps. With so many options, it can be confusing as to what apps should be downloaded to best fit your relationship needs.

Tinder and Bumble are more for casual dating, while Hinge and E-harmony are geared long-term relationships.

Dating apps are not exclusive means for people who are searching for a relationship; social media networks like Facebook and Instagram are used by people to find a partner as well.

A Stanford Medicine study asked 1,387 Tinder users, ages 17 to 84, about their motivations for using the app, and the number of matches and offline dates they had. The study found that nearly half of the participants used the app to search for social connectedness, entertainment or a distraction to increase positive emotions and cope with negative emotions. The study revealed the range of needs people are searching for while using these dating services.

The dating world is a complicated and emotionally filled landscape, and online apps have helped people connect in ways that go outside the typical bar experience.

