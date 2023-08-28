Water running low at stores as Tropical Storm Idalia approaches

Credit: WINK News.

If you haven’t already stocked up on supplies for the storm, now is the time.

As Idalia approaches, the hunt is on for water, Monday.

“I got water at a different Walmart,” said Marcha Bennet, a Fort Myers resident, “and then I had to come here to get the gas cans, so they didn’t have the gas cans over there, but I did get a gas can to fill up the gas for the generator. Propane so that we can still cook, should we need to.”

Bennet said she’s new to Fort Myers but not to Florida.

She knows preparation is key.

Fort Myers resident Nori Cubias is also a hurricane veteran.

She said she isn’t too worried about this storm but is still getting ready.

“I wouldn’t buy supplies for a tropical storm, but now I’m like, OK, at least make sure we have the essentials,” Cubias said.

Toby Dewiel went to Home Depot along South Tamiami Trail in search of wood to board up homes on Sanibel, but he knows there’s only so much anyone can do.

“I mean, Ian was very scary. We were out of power for so long,” Dewiel said.

The silver lining for those stocking up? The state’s disaster preparedness tax free holiday is in effect and will be until well after Idalia is gone.