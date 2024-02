National Weather Service reflectivity radar image from Tallahassee, Florida, when Idalia made landfall. Credit: The National Hurricane Center

The National Hurricane Center has released the full detailed report regarding Hurricane Idalia.

The storm occurred late August 2023, where records showed the storm reaching category 4 status on the Saffir Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale before turning into a category 3.

“It made landfall as a category 3 hurricane along the Florida Big Bend and is the third strongest landfalling hurricane in modern history for that region. Idalia is responsible for 12 fatalities and an estimated $3.6 billion in damage in the United States,” according to the NHC.

In the report, the landfall wind speeds were reduced from 125 mph to 115, which is still under the classification of a category 3 storm.

According to the report, Idalia originated in the far eastern Pacific Ocean, where an area of showers and thunderstorms became concentrated within the monsoon trough on Aug 23.

In the report, a total of 12 deaths had been reported due to the events of Idalia, all of which occurred within the United States.

The storm surge inundation 5 to 7 feet occurred between the Suwannee River and Chassahowitzka including Cedar Key, with the peak being recorded at 8.91 feet above normal tide levels.

Around 2 to 4 feet of storm surge was reported in the Englewood, Naples and Charlotte Harbor areas.

