Cape Coral trash pickup during Idalia

Many of you have asked about trash pickup in Cape Coral. The city released this update from Waste Pro related to Idalia:
- Trash collection will not be affected by the storm; however, residents with a Wednesday morning collection should not put totes out Tuesday evening.
- Please pull all totes inside and secure them overnight so the garbage does not become a projectile.
- Residents should put their trash by the curb Wednesday at 7 a.m. Waste Pro will start trash collection on Wednesday after sunrise.
- Thursday and Friday collections will not be affected.