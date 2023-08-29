WINK News

Cape Coral trash pickup during Idalia

Waste Pro
Waste Pro bin. (Credit: WINK News)

Many of you have asked about trash pickup in Cape Coral. The city released this update from Waste Pro related to Idalia:

  • Trash collection will not be affected by the storm; however, residents with a Wednesday morning collection should not put totes out Tuesday evening.
  • Please pull all totes inside and secure them overnight so the garbage does not become a projectile.
  • Residents should put their trash by the curb Wednesday at 7 a.m. Waste Pro will start trash collection on Wednesday after sunrise.
  • Thursday and Friday collections will not be affected.

