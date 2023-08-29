New information about contaminated fuel sold at Southwest Florida gas stations

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced an update concerning the fuel contamination Tuesday afternoon:

Here are the six stations that did not receive the contaminated fuel, according to the FDACS:

Dan’s Car Wash: 39522 US Highway 19 N., Tarpon Springs

7-Eleven: 3437 US Highway 19, Holiday

7-Eleven: 13411 Fish Hawk Boulevard, Lithia

Quick & Easy Stop: 4529 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota

Palmers Easy Stop: 903 Cattleman Rd., Sarasota

2K Express 5: 6202 N 40th St., Tampa

Eight stations have been inspected, remediated, and cleared by FDACS for fuel sales:

7-Eleven: 720 Chiquita Boulevard, North Cape Coral

7-Eleven: 2604 Skyline Boulevard, Cape Coral

7-Eleven: 601 Pine Island Rd. S.W., Cape Coral

7-Eleven: 6050 Dean Dairy Road, Zephyrhills

7-Eleven: 714 Burnt Store Road, Cape Coral

Handy Foods Store #87: 3205 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres

Faulkenburg CITGO: 5320 Faulkenburg Road, Tampa

PJI LLC: 7977 W Dunnellon Road, Dunnellon (Regular and premium fuel was not contaminated, only diesel fuel)

17 stations remain under a stop sale order pending laboratory confirmation:

7-Eleven: 4325 Lee Boulevard, Lehigh Acres

7-Eleven: 12750 South Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers

7-Eleven: 290 Lakeland Park Road, Lakeland

7-Eleven: 940 S Broad St., Brooksville

7-Eleven: 1626 Meadow Road, Lehigh Acres

7-Eleven: 2401 James Redman Parkway, Plant City

BJ’s Wholesale: 1929 Pine Island Road N.E., Cape Coral

BJ’s Wholesale: 9372 Ben C Pratt Six Mile Cypress Pkwy., Fort Myers

BJ’s Wholesale: 13585 NE 86th Path, Lady Lakes

Handy Foods Store #86: 21321 Palm Beach Blvd., Alva

Superday CITGO: 1595 South McCall Road, Port Charlotte

Bolton One LLC: 15434 US Highway 19, Hudson

JHW #310 – DBA Avenue CITGO: 11867 N. Williams St., Dunellon

AL Prime – Daytona Beach: 1898 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach

Choice Food & Gas: 310 N Central Ave., Umatilla

Perfection Station 5: 9931 N Florida Ave., Tampa

Rogers Petroleum: 134 N Desoto Ave., Arcadia

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services initially issued a warning Sunday. The agency said human error has led to potentially widespread fuel contamination.

It happened at the Port of Tampa but had a widespread impact, including in Southwest Florida.

The fuel involved was purchased after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, at stations supplied by Citgo from the Port of Tampa.

Experts tell WINK News contaminated gasoline and diesel have the potential to cause engine damage or make your car inoperable.

If you purchased gas from affected stations after 10 a.m. on Saturday, report it to FDACS. You can file a complaint by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA or online at www.fdacs.gov.