The annual Southwest Florida Lee County Fair has a new name, now known as the Southwest Florida Agriculture Exposition.

The new name comes from Lee County. The county now operates the fair, which was formally run by Lee County Association Board for almost 100 years.

Miriam Dotson, Spokesperson for the SWFL Ag Expo, says the new name is inspired by Southwest Florida’s youth and agriculture.

“We wanted to focus on the Ag portion of this. It’s an incredible part of our community that is very important,” Dotson said. The involvement with our youth with 4-H, things like that, where they get a chance to show off all of their hard work when they’re working with livestock and animals.”

With it being the county’s first year to operate the expo also comes with some new changes with a focus on improvements in parking and safety.

Dotson said the county also worked on providing more parking options off Bayshore road for visitors as an overflow option.

“Those are some of the other improvements that we’re thinking upon for safety, accessibility, but also, more importantly, the addition of the overflow parking that’s going to be nearby,” said Dotson.

With some of the improvements and advancements added, the county’s goal for the expo is to provide the same family-fun feel as it has in years past.

“For those who have enjoyed an event like this in the past, it’s going to be very similar,” said Dotson. I’m just a big supporter of getting everybody together, to have a laugh, listen to some good music, ride a ride, and just have some fun.”

The fair will start on Thursday, February 29 through March 10. Admission for adults is $10.

Ticket prices for children ages 4-11 are $5 and children 3 and under is free entry.

To learn more about the ticket prices and expo click on their website.

