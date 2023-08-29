Elevated waves reported from Manasota Key

Rain and lightning are picking up in Manasota Key.

The waves along the beach appeared elevated, due to Hurricane Idalia. WINK News spoke to people who visited the beach to see how it compared to normal conditions. They said the waves from the Gulf of Mexico are coming further up than usual.

“Probably like 20 feet back, I’d say, because I was out here not that long ago to go fishing. It was probably, 20, 25 feet back. I swam to one of those poles almost, the last time I was here. And I can’t even see it,” said Salvatore S. from North Port.

Onlookers also described the waves as tall. Only the tops of markers out in the water were visible.

Occasional gusts of wind were reported along with intensifying rain.