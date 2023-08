FPL has released a report that showed thousands of people across Southwest Florida are experiencing power outages due to Hurricane Idalia.

FPL said on Wednesday morning, 1,080 are without power in Lee County, 2,570 in Charlotte County and 580 in Collier County.

LCEC has 114 power outages in Cape Coral, 17 in Pine Island and 136 in Sanibel/Captiva.