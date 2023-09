A vehicle versus pedestrian crash that took place on the westbound lanes of Colonial at The Forum leaves one dead.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the crash took place around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

WINK News is working to find out more information about the person killed and who was driving the vehicle.

