Miracle Monday: Logan Stryker, cancer patient, throws first pitch at tournament

A Miracle Monday follow-up.

Logan Stryker, a 9-year-old battling cancer, threw out the first pitch at Sunday’s East vs. West Baseball Tournament at Jet Blue Park.

Logan, who is receiving treatment for a rare form of cancer, was a supporter of Team West, while his brother Griffin, in red, pitched in for Team East.

Logan Stryker shakes hands with players at a baseball tournament at Jet Blue Park.

The baseball tournament pitted 52 of the best 14 and 15-year-old players from across the country against each other.

In the end, Logan’s “Team West” came from behind to win the game, raising a record $83,000 for “Barbara’s Friends.”

That’s the pediatric cancer fund at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Logan is once again Miracle Monday’s most valued player.