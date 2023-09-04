Tropical disturbance worth keeping an eye on

The Weather Authority Meteorologists said this week there is no tropical activity forecasted for Florida.

The two named storms in the North Atlantic are no problem for us. They continue to move to the northeast or stay put all together.

Of the two disturbances farther to the south, the one worth watching has a 90 percent chance of development.

The Weather Authority’s meteorologist Nikki Sheaks said it looks very likely that this will strengthen into a hurricane as we get into next week.

Those possibilities become stronger as the system approaches the Lesser Antilles.

The Weather Authority meteorologist Nash Rhodes added, he’s seeing more of a model consensus, which is something meteorologists watch for.

Many model plots keep it out of the Caribbean, but not all of them. For now, the American, European and other prominent models keep it well east of Florida.

So, just something for us to monitor at this point. The Weather Authority will alert you to any changes in this forecast.