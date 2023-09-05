Collier County woman arrested after threatening driver with knife

Ashley Escobar headshot (CREDIT Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

A woman has been arrested after threatening another driver with a knife.

According to Collier County deputies, Ashley Escobar continued to brake check the car behind her on State Road 82, Monday. The other driver said he tried to go around Escobar, but she then tried to run him off the road while waving a knife out the window.

The driver said Escobar followed him all the way to Immokalee, where she parked her car in front of his, got out and walked to his car with the knife.

After an argument, she threw the knife at the car.

Deputies later arrested Escobar, and she remains in the Collier County Jail.