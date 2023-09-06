Fort Myers man facing 10 counts related to child porn possession

Jacob Tyler Klausmeier mugshot. CREDIT: LEE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

A Fort Myers man accused of possessing child pornography has been arrested after a lengthy investigation involving the Fort Myers Police Department working in tandem with other agencies.

According to FMPD, a cyber tip was received by the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) involving the distribution/possession of child porn from MediaLab, the parent company of Kik, a mobile messaging app.

FMPD Officer Lee, a Task Force Officer with ICAC/NCMEC, investigated and obtained search warrants referencing the Kik account.

A judge signed a search warrant to search 34-year-old Jacob Tyler Klausmeier’s home.

Detectives collected evidence for forensic review.

Officer Lee then had probable cause and arrested Klausmeier, who faces 10 counts of possessing obscene material and possession of child pornography.

Other agencies that assisted in the investigation were the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.