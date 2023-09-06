Most Wanted Wednesday: Florida’s most wanted suspects for Sept. 6

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward up to $3,000. If you have seen them, reach out to SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Daniel Gomez, 53, is wanted in Collier County for violating his state probation for fleeing law enforcement officers without regard for safety.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers tells us he has a history of violent and dangerous behavior. Look for him in Golden Gate Estates.

Michael Lindsey, who recently turned 52, also goes by Michael Pugh. He’s also wanted in Collier County. He missed his court date on charges of shooting into a dwelling and a charge of destroying a firefighters equipment. Crime Stoppers says he also has a history of violent behavior. Look for him in Golden Gate City and East Naples, but he was last known to be living in Cape Coral.

Brian Regalado, 32, violated his probation two weeks ago and he’s now wanted in Lee County. Regalado spent about a year behind bars after being found guilty of false imprisonment and battery by strangulation. He has been arrested in both Lee and Collier Counties, and is known to move between Naples and Fort Myers.