Sizzle Dining lets you fine dine without the financial regret

Southwest Florida is sizzling, and this time we are not talking about heat. Thursday was the first night of Sizzle Dining, the annual three-week appetizing adventure where you can get otherwise expensive dishes for cheap.

Many restaurants from SWFL participated in the event.

This year, $1 per every entree sold goes to Blessing in a Backpack, a local organization that helps feed food-insecure elementary children.

So, if the great food isn’t motivation to head to some local restaurants, the amazing cause certainly is.

“Chicken piccata, chicken marsala, we’re showcasing our cheese ravioli that’s made across the way homemade in-house,” said Edward Rodgers, Deromo’s chef.

For all the restaurants involved, it means a great deal to give back to the community after the year we’ve had.

“After the hurricane, you know, this is our community, we got hit, of course, and we just wanted to give back in that certain way and just have everyone our locals as well as our, our lovely tourists people come out and just enjoy what we have to offer,” said Rebecca Camejo from Del Mar.

All the involved restaurants warned that they’re busier than usual. They recommend making a reservation.

Sizzle Dining lasts from September 7-27.