It’s Sizzle Season! Local restaurants are ready to welcome new faces by offering exclusive menu deals to attract new customers.

Sizzle Dining is back in Southwest Florida and expanding more than before, featuring restaurants from Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Cape Coral and Naples.

The Naples restaurant Old Vines has joined with a mission to feed for a greater cause (for every sizzle dining meal purchased during the three-week event, each participating restaurant will donate $1 directly to the charity).

As a Naples native, Old Vines general manager Jared Charles believes that it’s important to pour back into the community.

“I love the community, we love to back the community and to be part of a charity that gives back to the kids, people that are less fortunate and may need something,” said Charles. “Super proud and super forthgoing about being part of that.”

The charity Blessings in a Backpack feeds food-insecure elementary students every weekend during the school year.

With lunch courses at Sizzle Dining locations range from $20-$30 and dinner from $30-$50.

Black Forest German restaurant owners want to continue helping the community that’s helped them.

“It’s very important for us because there’s a lot of German heritage,” said Klaus Bokelmann, the owner of Black Forest. “We get a lot of customers from the Midwest. Their grandma is German or they’re half German, so it brings back a lot of memories for them.”

Available for the next three weeks, Sizzle Dining restaurants include over 100 restaurants across SWFL.

For a PDF of all the current Sizzle Dining menus, click here.