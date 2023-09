Changes are coming at The Wyvern Hotel in Punta Gorda when its rooftop tapas bar, Perch 360, undergoes a renovation this fall.

Kathy Mayer, food and beverage director for Perch 360, as well as 88 Keys on the hotel’s main floor, said the pool will be replaced with an enclosed sky deck with a louvered enclosure and hurricane-grade sides to protect patrons from the rain.

