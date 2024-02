After construction delays, the new sky deck atop the Wyvern Hotel in Punta Gorda opened Feb. 13, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The area adjacent to the hotel’s Perch 360 tapas bar and dining area was formerly a pool with decking and a lounge area. Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage and the pool was removed, said hotel Business Development Director Matt Nemec.

Then the Wyvern had to reinvent the space in the months following the hurricane.

