NW 39 Ave. and Gulfstream Parkway closed after crash with injuries in Cape Coral

Roads are blocked off in Cape Coral after a crash Tuesday morning injured at least one person and forced air rescue crews to respond.

The Cape Coral Police Department said officers and traffic homicide responded to the scene at Old Burnt Store Road and Gulfstream Parkway for a major crash investigation, at around 8:30 a.m.

On the scene, a Siesta Pebble company truck is seen dented on the passenger side and missing a mirror.

The extent of the injuries remains unknown at this time.

Cape Coral police said all four directions have been affected. The road is blocked off on Northwest 39 Avenue and Gulfstream Parkway in Cape Coral.

The police department asks people to seek an alternate route and avoid the area if possible.

