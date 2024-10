The Boathouse Tiki Bar and Grill went up in flames on Thursday, which also left many of its employees without a job. The manager of one Cape Coral restaurant is opening his doors by offering job opportunities to displaced employees.

The name of the restaurant offering job opportunities is called Stones Throw. It’s located off Cape Coral Parkway.

The restaurant’s General Manager said that when the community is experiencing hardship, it is an opportunity to provide some relief to those suffering.

Less than 24 hours after The Boathouse burned down, the restaurant posted an offer of jobs for the displaced employees on its Facebook page.

From there, the post got immediate responses. The General Manager, David Hritcu, said ten employees from The Boathouse expressed interest and filled out applications.

Hritcu said he has experience with what it’s like to go through this.

“I personally had a restaurant catch on fire three years ago, and one of the owners here, Franco, his restaurant washed away on Fort Myers Beach from Hurricane Ian,” said Hritcu. “We know what displaced employees go through, and we’re just offering what we can to help out. This is not about publicity. This was about the community.”

Hritcu said he’s also offering open interviews for Boathouse employees during its business hours between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.