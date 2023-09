Driver speeding past at 110 mph (CREDIT: DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office)

A driver was given a $1,103 citation after being found speeding over 100 miles an hour.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was zooming along 70 West and Lily Avenue at 110 mph.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office publicized this with a note to remind drivers that excessive speeds endanger the driver and put the lives of others at risk.