Shoot-out over music volume leaves 1 injured, leads to arrest in Cape Coral

Cape Coral police officers are investigating a shoot-out between two neighbors that ignited during an argument over loud music, leaving one person injured.

Cape Coral police said Glen Ginochio, 57, went over to his neighbor’s home with a gun in his hands because of the volume of his music. It happened Sunday night on Northeast Fifth Street in Cape Coral.

Two people inside the home heard Ginochio on the lanai and someone grabbed a gun.

Ginochio is accused of firing the gun, while the people inside the home also fired back, hitting him at least once in the arm.

Ginochio called 911 himself. When police arrived, they found his revolver and a lot of blood.

He was taken to the hospital and then arrested on aggravated assault and burglary charges.

The people inside the home were not arrested.

Nearby neighbor Johnathan Suarez said he never heard loud music but did hear a couple of bangs. The police arrived with assault rifles, he said.

“We hear people shouting and a few more shots, and maybe like five seconds later, just police everywhere,” Suarez said.

Suarez said he heard some yelling, but then police took over.

“It got quiet,” he said.

Leftover yellow police tape, bullet holes and blood stains on the ground remain of the shooting.

“It was pretty crazy like to see the cops coming in front of my house and you just see them with assault rifles. In an instant, you know, like that. That shocked me,” he said.

Ginochio remains in Lee County Jail.