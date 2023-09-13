Hurricane Ian’s impacts on Lee County transportation projects

As many contractors and business owners can attest, the impacts of Hurricane Ian took a massive toll on development projects in Lee County in the last year. Those impacts coupled with the existing rise of construction costs also extend to the Lee County Department of Transportation.

The DOT has seen a $532 million increase for its Tier 1 projects due to supply-chain issues and rising costs of land, DOT Deputy Director Rob Price said Wednesday at a Real Estate Investment Society luncheon.

