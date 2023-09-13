WINK News

Watch Now

Hurricane Ian’s impacts on Lee County transportation projects

Author: Katiuska Carrillo, Gulfshore Business
Published: Updated:

As many contractors and business owners can attest, the impacts of Hurricane Ian took a massive toll on development projects in Lee County in the last year. Those impacts coupled with the existing rise of construction costs also extend to the Lee County Department of Transportation.  

The DOT has seen a $532 million increase for its Tier 1 projects due to supply-chain issues and rising costs of land, DOT Deputy Director Rob Price said Wednesday at a Real Estate Investment Society luncheon. 

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.

Copyright ©2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.