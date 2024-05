Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a hot Tuesday with “feels like” temperatures again ranging from 100 to 105°.

WINK Meteorologist Zach Maloch said,” Tracking a dry start across Southwest Florida with some storms and showers in the north and northwest. While the showers will primarily stay north, we will see some coastal showers throughout the morning.”

Maloch then mentioned that for the Tuesday morning commute, expect partially cloudy and humid conditions with temperatures rapidly increasing by the afternoon.

Temperatures Tuesday morning will start in the mid to upper 70s.

We’ll have dew points in the 70s, which means that it “feels like” temperatures will be hot throughout the afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid-90s.

Isolated showers and storms will pop up in the afternoon and continue through the evening.

Dry and mild Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Temperatures will be hot once again, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. “Feels like” temperatures will range from 100 – 105°.

Isolated showers and storms will pop up along the coast around midday and move inland through Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will begin mild and humid once again, with temperatures in the 70s.

Isolated showers and storms will pop up first along the coast around midday and then head inland through the afternoon.

The heat continues with highs in the mid to upper 90s and “feels like” temperatures ranging from 99 – 104°.