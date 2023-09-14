Convicted ‘Cash Feenz’ gang member in court for resentencing

Roderick Washington

One of the convicted Cash Feenz gang members, Roderick Washington, is now in court for his resentencing.

In August, another gang member, Ashley Toye, had her sentence reduced to 30 years.

The two had a chance to have their previous life sentences overturned because of a 2012 United States Supreme Court ruling deciding juveniles cannot be given life sentences without parole.

Washington and Toye were both 17 when they were sentenced to life for their part in the violent torture and murders of two Cape Coral teens, Jeffrey and Alexis Sosa.

Washington’s hearing started Thursday at 9 a.m. and is expected to last eight hours.

