28 people become US citizens in Fort Myers

The long road to becoming an American citizen became a reality for 28 people in Fort Myers on Friday.

The naturalization ceremony happened the same day the Fort Myers Federal Courthouse celebrated Constitution Day.

Ana Alvarez Nunez has been called many things in her life, such as Ana Alvarez Nunez from Cuba, but on Friday morning, Alvarez became a U.S. citizen.

She took the oath, got her certificate and proudly waved the American flag. She was among the 28 who became a citizen.

She said she feels born again, thanks to a country that has given her liberty and freedom.

Joining Alvarez were 27 others from across the globe, like India Nunez.

India said the United States allowed her to live her American dream for the last 18 years. India and her kids said that the naturalization process is long but worth it.

There was a live reading of the U.S. Constitution and remarks from judges and dignitaries, like Justice John Couriel from the Florida Supreme Court.

“You can go to live in Germany, or Turkey, or Japan, but you cannot become German, Turkish, or Japanese, but anyone from any corner of the earth can come to live in America and become an American,” Couriel said.

People of all ages and all backgrounds came together in unity, demonstrating the true meaning of being American.