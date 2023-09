A man is in the hospital after crashing into the front of a consignment store early Friday morning.

This happened at the Talk of the Town consignment store in a plaza off U.S. 41 in Fort Myers.

Fort Myers Police are trying to figure out what events led up to the driver crashing into the storefront and why it happened.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.

Related incidents: