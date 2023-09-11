Car crashes into North Naples Middle School

overview of North Naples Middle School. Credit: Google maps

A car crashed into the North Naples Middle School Monday morning.

The single car crash at approximately 8:30 a.m., the car struck a pillar connected to the overhang of the front entry way of the school, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO reports that no major damage was done to the school building.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

