Lee County teachers are meeting with the school district to discuss better working conditions and pay.

Parents were also invited to attend the meeting between the teacher’s union and the school district, scheduled for late Monday afternoon.

Teachers asked for support from the parents, as WINK News has heard their cries for help for the past two weeks.

The bargaining meeting began at 4 p.m. and is scheduled to end at 7 p.m. at the Lee County School District headquarters.