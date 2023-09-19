Red Coconut RV Park site sells for $52M on Fort Myers Beach

The largest available piece of Fort Myers Beach real estate sold for $52 million, almost one year after it was devastated by Hurricane Ian.

Red Coconut RV Park, which had operated under continuous ownership at 3001 Estero Blvd., from February 1984 until Sept. 28, 2022, changed hands. The deal closed Tuesday morning, the buyer and seller confirmed.

South Fort Myers-based Seagate Development Group acquired the almost 10-acre, beachfront property—enough land for about 7.5 football fields—that had belonged to the Myers family. Seagate is waiting to discuss its plans for the property.

