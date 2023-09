Lely Resort (CREDIT: GOOGLE Maps)

A death investigation has been confirmed by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

A body was found floating in a lake near the entrance to Lely Resort, 12115 Tamiami Trail East in Naples.

Just before 2 p.m., Collier County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a passerby who saw what appeared to be a body in the water.

A dive team and investigators responded to the call.