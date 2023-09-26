Venice man accused of multiple burglaries in Cape Coral

Aaron Moench mug Credit: The Cape Coral Police Department

A Venice man has been arrested in connection to several commercial burglaries in Cape Coral.

The Cape Coral Police Department said 38-year-old Aaron Michael Moench is accused of committing a series of burglaries from July of 2022.

The Cape Coral Police Department Property Crimes Unit conducted an operation in an attempt to catch Moench in the act of another burglary.

Moench was caught in the act of committing a burglary at a hardware store in Fort Myers. The police department was notified and arrested Moench.

Cape Coral detectives also connected Moench to multiple smash-and-grab burglaries within Sarasota County after he bonded out of jail.

Moench fled the area before detectives could locate him and charge him with the additional burglaries.

The U.S. Marshall’s task force located Moench out of state and arrested him.

Moench was transported to the Lee County Jail in August.