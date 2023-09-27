Charlotte County approves plans for new homes in Punta Gorda

The Charlotte County Board of Commissioners gave the green light Tuesday to several more developments in Punta Gorda.

A developer’s preliminary plat plan was unanimously approved for a subdivision near the Creekside neighborhood off Taylor Road. Called The Bend at Alligator Creek, the development will consist of 89 single-family lots and seven tracts on 26.22 acres.

The parcel is north of Acline Road, southwest of Taylor Road and west of Indian Springs Cemetery Road, within the Punta Gorda area.

