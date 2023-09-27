Punta Gorda hotel owner given 30 days to clean up pool, apply for permit

The Punta Gorda Code Enforcement board gave Amer Asmar, whose firm Punta Gorda AA Hotel LLC owns the Punta Gorda Waterfront Hotel, 30 days to remove stagnant water from the pool and pull a permit to either rebuild or demolish the building.

The property is at 300 W. Retta Esplanade in the historic downtown area of the city.

Represented by attorney Derek Rooney of the GrayRobinson law firm, Asmar sat silent as Code Compliance Supervisor Lavosia Price Jr. read a list of violations for two separate hearings against the property.

