It’s an eyesore and a health hazard.

Asbestos was found in the Punta Gorda Waterfront Hotel and Suites and the Hurricane Charley’s Raw Bar and Grill next door.

“If they detect additional asbestos, that may cause some additional delay,” said attorney Derek Rooney, who represents the hotel’s owner, Amer Asmar.

Rooney met with the city’s Code Enforcement Board on Wednesday to provide an update on the asbestos.

“A contractor has been selected,” Rooney said. “We have a process we’re going through with the abatement.”

WINK News spoke with several people about their opinions on the building.

“It’s horrible, ” said Steve McBride, who lives in Punta Gorda. “It’s got graffiti on it now, and it’s gone ghetto.”

McBride was riding his bike in Gilchrist Park, right next to the hotel and restaurant.

“I live in Bay Palms,” he said. “They’re all talking about it and saying they’re sad because they used to come here.”

“We didn’t know if we could walk this far in,” said Nick Ong, who’s visiting Punta Gorda. “Let’s put it that way.”

Nick and his wife Diana were visiting Gilchrist Park and the Harborwalk for the first time.

“We came from Fisherman’s Village,” Ong said. “We were there the other day, and that’s really nice. Then you walk here, and you’re like, ‘Oh!’ We were walking around the city, and we saw the quaintness and oldness. We hope they keep that charm.”

Mindy Carlson and her dog Loki were out for their morning walk in Gilchrist Park.

The building doesn’t bother Carlson, but she hopes the city keeps a small-town feel.

“Consistency within the surrounding infrastructure,” Carlson said. “You know, granting the wishes of the community.”

Rooney met with the city this afternoon for a pre-application permit meeting. He expects the demolition permit will be in by Monday.

Active demolition will begin hopefully in May and will take 120 days, weather permitting.

He did not mention any plans for rebuilding after the demolition.