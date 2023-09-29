Pine Island residents getting ‘Better Together’ with helpful volunteers

Better Together volunteers grabbing donations from their car to give to people in need. Credit: WINK

The amount of help that poured into Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian was astonishing.

Volunteers for the non-profit group Better Together supplied essential items to communities following the storm.

Communities in Pine Island have needs a year later. Volunteers donated mattresses, food and cleaning supplies to families with water damage in their homes.



Volunteers also gave out fun books, toys and balloons to the children who live in Pine Island and had made routine visits throughout the year since Ian hit.

Better Together volunteers will often solicit recommendations on where they can help more people from those who had already received help.