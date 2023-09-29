Man accused of using counterfeit money at Naples McDonald’s

James Brian Oaksmith Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been arrested for using counterfeit money to buy food from a McDonald’s in Naples.

Fifty-three-year-old James Brian Oaksmith is accused of using a fake $100 bill at the McDonald’s at 7785 Davis Blvd. in Naples on Thursday.

Deputies found multiple counterfeit bills and washed dollar bills in Oaksmith’s pockets and on the floor, under his table in the restaurant.

According to the Collier County arrest report, Oaksmith left behind printer paper and latex gloves in the room he had rented at LaQuinta Inn, and the sink appeared to be covered in black ink.

Deputies said they later found a small counterfeit operation in his possession, such as acetone, laundry detergent, press boards, a laptop and a printer.

Oaksmith is currently on probation in Idaho.

He is now in the Naples Jail Center.